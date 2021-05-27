The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Yuba Community College will host a drive-through graduate celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the west parking lot of the main campus, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. Graduates are encouraged to drive through and be honored – all graduates will receive a “swag bag” filled with gifts from Yuba College and partners. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Transit board of directors will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Collins Lake will host a “Movie on the Beach” event featuring the film “Jumanji,” starting at 8:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair for the family friendly movie on Collins Lake Beach. For more information, call 692-1600.
– A Memorial Day Awareness Car Show will take place starting at 9 a.m. at the Five30 Event Center, 1104 J St., Marysville. The event is free to the public with pre-registration costing $40 and mid registration being $50. All military and first responders are encouraged to wear their uniforms. For more information, contact Alex Suarez at memorialdaycarshow@gmail.com.
– Tsidqah Charities and CZC Entertainment will present the BBQ, Boots and Brews Country Concert Series at 4 p.m. at the Marysville Raceway Park, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. The event will feature performances from Parmalee, Jerrod Niemann and Amador Sons. The event will also feature a fireworks show. This fundraising event will help the nonprofit serve the homeless population. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uSkP3y.
– Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” in the parking lot of the studio located at 1570 Starr Drive, Yuba City, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times. For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.
– The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Camp No. 30, will host a public information booth from 9 a.m. to at least 1 p.m. at Future Toyota of Yuba City, 955 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. There will be a booth set up with displays about the weapons of the Civil War soldiers, some of the battles and the history of Memorial Day. Information about the organization will also be available.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
