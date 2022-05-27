TODAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Attention book and film club for movie and book lovers: The Reel Book Society will utilize a Discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Room.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The 75th annual Memorial Day Luncheon, co-sponsored with Grace Episcopal Church and the Wheatland History Museum, will be held at Pioneer Hall, 315 B Street, Wheatland, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is open to the public and a $5 donation per person requested to offset costs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)