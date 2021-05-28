The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Collins Lake will host a “Movie on the Beach” event featuring the film “Jumanji,” starting at 8:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair for the family friendly movie on Collins Lake Beach. For more information, call 692-1600.
– A Memorial Day Awareness Car Show will take place starting at 9 a.m. at the Five30 Event Center, 1104 J St., Marysville. The event is free to the public with pre-registration costing $40 and mid registration being $50. All military and first responders are encouraged to wear their uniforms. For more information, contact Alex Suarez at memorialdaycarshow@gmail.com.
– Tsidqah Charities and CZC Entertainment will present the BBQ, Boots and Brews Country Concert Series at 4 p.m. at the Marysville Raceway Park, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. The event will feature performances from Parmalee, Jerrod Niemann and Amador Sons. The event will also feature a fireworks show. This fundraising event will help the nonprofit serve the homeless population. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uSkP3y.
– Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” in the parking lot of the studio located at 1570 Starr Drive, Yuba City, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times. For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.
– The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Camp No. 30, will host a public information booth from 9 a.m. to at least 1 p.m. at Future Toyota of Yuba City, 955 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. There will be a booth set up with displays about the weapons of the Civil War soldiers, some of the battles and the history of Memorial Day. Information about the organization will also be available.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information, such as “weird art news” and live music. The special guest will be Joe Meyers, who will be talking about his experience as a sound engineer and running a recording studio.
– Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” in the parking lot of the studio located at 1570 Starr Drive, Yuba City, at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times. For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.
– Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City will host A Grateful Nation Remembers in honor of Memorial Day, starting at 10 a.m. The event will include special presentations from guest speakers, a presentation of a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, a tribute to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Afghanistan Field Hospital tribute, dramatic military reenactments, and displays of military vehicles. The site at 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, also has an outdoor memorial known as the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial that is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Memorial Day.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– VFW Post 948 (Marysville) is planning a Memorial Day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at the historic Marysville Cemetery along Highway 70. Flags and crosses will be placed at veteran graves. The ceremony will include guest speakers, a rifle salute, and the playing of “Taps.” The public is invited to attend.
– Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City will host A Grateful Nation Remembers in honor of Memorial Day, starting at noon. The event will include special presentations from guest speakers, a presentation of a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, a tribute to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Afghanistan Field Hospital tribute, dramatic military reenactments, and displays of military vehicles. The site at 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, also has an outdoor memorial known as the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial that is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Memorial Day.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Collins Lake will host a “Movie on the Beach” event featuring the film “Hook,” starting at 8:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair for the family friendly movie on Collins Lake Beach. For more information, call 692-1600.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual event features artists and creatives of all genres. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Dolores Mitchell, artist and arts educator from Chico State.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
