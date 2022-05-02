TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City City Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $18 and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting at the Live Oak Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.yubacountychildren.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– CANCELED: The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on June 1, starting at 9 a.m.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on May 18, starting at 6 p.m.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, May 18, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
