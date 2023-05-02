TODAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Library, at 750 Forbes Avenue, is hosting storytime and craft at 11 a.m. Storytime features books, felt stories, shaker eggs, songs, parachute play, and much more.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is hosting a Walking Moai Launch at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
– Community Helpers' StoryTime begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Registration is required.
– The Yuba County Library is having a Star Wars Party for Star Wars Day beginning at 3:30 p.m. There will be trivia, games and more. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly Board meeting at 9:30 a.m. at 1138 4th St, Meridian.
Yuba City City Council is hosting a special meeting at 1:45 p.m. at the south gymnasium of Yuba City High School.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District is hosting a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Library, at 750 Forbes Avenue, is hosting storytime and craft at 11 a.m. Storytime features books, felt stories, shaker eggs, songs, parachute play, and much more. Each session
ends with a fun craft. Intended for ages 0-5.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is hosting a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208.