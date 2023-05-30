TODAY
EVENTS
– Community Helpers' StoryTime begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. at 703 B Street, Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utilities District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a regular meeting at 5:45 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. Link and password for Hybrid Committee Meeting will be available online at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208.
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time is at 10 a.m. at Yuba County Library. Story Time is a caregiver and child story time for children 0-5 years old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Bring in non-perishable food (expiration date a minimum of six months), and each item takes off $1 worth of fines on your library account beginning Thursday at Yuba County Library in Marysville. Donations can only pay off overdue fines and do not cover the cost of replacement library cards or lost and damaged materials. For more information call 530-749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– Just for Dads Resource Fair begins at 4 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville. This event is for Dads and their families. No registration necessary.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has open mic night at 6 p.m. at 624 E Street, Marysville. To join online visit https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHoXSxspw.