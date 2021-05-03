The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube Channel. The session will be hosted by Alex Cesena and Shawntay Arroyo and will feature Diane Davis, who is pursuing a career in art and dance therapy, and Indi McCarthy, who works with veterans who use art for health and healing.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating will be available in the council chamber. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 1 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear facial coverings. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on a unique theme of art, life and writing for each session.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Regional Housing Authority commissioners will meet at noon via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalha.org.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
