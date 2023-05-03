TODAY
EVENTS
– Sutter County Library, at 750 Forbes Avenue, is hosting storytime and craft at 11 a.m. Storytime features books, felt stories, shaker eggs, songs, parachute play, and much more.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is hosting a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208.
FRIDAY
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
– Colusa Medical Center is hosting a community BBQ lunch for Cinco De Mayo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 199 E. Webster Street, Colusa.
– The Yuba County Library is hosting First 5 Friday where caregivers and their children can learn, play, and grow together. There will be bilingual music and sharing bilingual storytime. Registration is required.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women hosts the Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Twenty-five dollar tickets can be purchased now on the branch website MVYC-CA.AAUW.NET/GARDEN-TOUR. After mid-March tickets can also be purchased locally from these merchants: Sperbeck’s Nursery and K. Roberts Gifts in
Yuba City, and Union Lumber and Country Florist in Marysville. AAUW branch members will also have tickets to sell.
– The Daughter of Leisure (DOLS) will hold its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier 530-742-2387.