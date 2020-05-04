The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted live over the internet. To register for the webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/771919141945002768. People can email their comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. People can view the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87914637064 – registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128 and enter Zoom meeting ID 879 1463 7064.
– Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting live through Zoom at www.zoom.us/join and use the meeting ID 99450682094. People can submit comments to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or by dropping a comment off at City Hall, 425 Webster St., Colusa. Comments need to be submitted by 2 p.m. on May 5.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities AFG will meet at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Reclamation District No. 70 will have its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference call with public access at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
– CANCELED: Live Oak City Council meeting has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
