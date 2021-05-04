The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on a unique theme of art, life and writing for each session.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Regional Housing Authority commissioners will meet at noon via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalha.org.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic – Spoken Word, Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The setting will include poets, writers and other presenters and offer opportunities for audience participation. Participants can bring their personal work and share or just listen. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link are asked to text or call 933-6208.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)