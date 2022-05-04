TODAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the Zoom link, call or text 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– SOLD OUT: The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “Mariachi Bonitas,” an all-female Mariachi Orchestra. Under the direction of YSAC’s award-winning musician, Dinorah Klingler, Mariachi Bonitas was started to create a space for female musicians to voice their love for Mariachi. “Mariachi Bonitas” will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
