TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Colusa Medical Center is hosting a community BBQ lunch for Cinco de Mayo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 199 E. Webster Street, Colusa.
– The Yuba County Library is hosting First 5 Friday where caregivers and their children can learn, play, and grow together. There will be bilingual music and sharing bilingual storytime. Registration is required.
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women hosts the Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Twenty-five dollar tickets can be purchased now on the branch website MVYC-CA.AAUW.NET/GARDEN-TOUR. After mid-March tickets can also be purchased locally from these merchants: Sperbeck’s Nursery and K. Roberts Gifts in
Yuba City, and Union Lumber and Country Florist in Marysville. AAUW branch members will also have tickets to sell.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughter of Leisure (DOLS) will hold its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier 530-742-2387.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.