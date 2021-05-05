The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic – Spoken Word, Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The setting will include poets, writers and other presenters and offer opportunities for audience participation. Participants can bring their personal work and share or just listen. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link are asked to text or call 933-6208.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Karen’s House will host their third annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 9:30 a.m. All money raised at this event will go towards a domestic violence shelter funded by the nonprofit organization. The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a golf cart, lunch and prizes. Beverages will also be available during game play and an awards ceremony and raffle will be held after. For more information or to register, call Diana Lytal at 681-2532.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Child Care Planning Council of Yuba and Sutter counties will host a virtual public hearing on early education and child care funding priorities at 10 a.m. To register for the meeting in advance, visit https://bit.ly/3uoJP26. For more information, visit www.childcareyubasutter.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
