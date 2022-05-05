TODAY
EVENTS
SOLD OUT: The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “Mariachi Bonitas,” an all-female Mariachi Orchestra. Under the direction of YSAC’s award-winning musician, Dinorah Klingler, Mariachi Bonitas was started to create a space for female musicians to voice their love for Mariachi. “Mariachi Bonitas” will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The American Association of University Women’s 28th annual Garden Tour will be held at multiple locations throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. These self-guided tours will take a look at some of the area’s most beautiful gardens. Tickets for the Garden Tour cost $25 and can be purchased on the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the AAUW website. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
– The Americana Corvette Club will host a “Cruizin’ to Colusa” Car Show at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition to the car show, there will be live music, raffles and food trucks. An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. For more information or to register, call Kevin Ferguson at 408-499-3145.
– The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present a program about Stan Gelling, cartoonist, caricaturist, boxer, Veteran, hunter, and fisherman. He was a colorful well-known figure in the local community from the 1950s into the 1980s. Though employed as an advertising salesman by the Appeal-Democrat, his talent was shown in his cartoons with which he illustrated his Saturday “Making the Local Scene” column. Gelling’s work will be on display at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 10 a.m.
– The Marysville Info-Center will host their monthly “History Talks” event at 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. This month’s talk will celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Month and will feature asian music, art, entertainment, guest speaker Rajan Gill and samplings of ethnic cuisine. These monthly talks are sponsored by the Marysville Art Club to educate the public about art, culture and history. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host the annual Local Bounty Fundraiser Festival on the carnival lawn at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature food and drink made from local commodities, a kids zone, lawn games, a no-host bar, miniature golf and a celebrity dunk tank featuring local officials. Tickets cost $60 per person, $100 for a double or $120 for a family of four and can be purchased on the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s website or in person at the Farm Bureau office, 520 Market Street, Suite 1, Colusa. Children ages three and under will be admitted for free. For more information, call 530-458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
– The annual Bistro in the Buttes, presented by Family SOUP, will be held at the historic Howard House on J. Heier Farms, 2351 Sanders Road, Live Oak, starting at 5:30 p.m. For reservations, donations or more information, email ambers@familysoup.org. call 751-1925 or visit the Family SOUP at 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 106, Yuba City.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will host a “May Surprise” wine tasting event at the Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from noon until 3 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation and the event will include special cheeses, desserts, a souvenir glass and entry into the door prize raffle.
– The Garden Club of Colusa County will host a “May Surprise” plant sale under the pavilion at Will S. Green Park, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge at 920 D St. in Marysville will hold a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are more than 20 vendors expected to participate. There will be a "hubby daycare" open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.