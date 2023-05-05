SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women hosts the Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Twenty-five dollar tickets can be purchased now on the branch website MVYC-CA.AAUW.NET/GARDEN-TOUR. After mid-March tickets can also be purchased locally from these merchants: Sperbeck’s Nursery and K. Roberts Gifts in
Yuba City, and Union Lumber and Country Florist in Marysville. AAUW branch members will also have tickets to sell.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughter of Leisure (DOLS) will hold its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier 530-742-2387.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 2 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Marysville Moai at 7 p.m. at 316 D Street, Marysville.
– Provider Party in the Parking Lot for Family Child Care Providers of children ages 0-5 years old begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Registration is necessary.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government has a standing committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.