The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts will host an Open Mic Spoken Word/Poetry event, moderated by Tom Galvin, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The event can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/91461542440. People can call in at 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 914-6154-2440. If someone has questions or needs assistance with Zoom, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–CANCELED: American Legion Post 705 meeting has been canceled.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with Tom Galvin, who runs the open mic poetry events and a workshop for songwriters, via Facebook at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
–First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.