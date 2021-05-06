The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Karen’s House will host their third annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 9:30 a.m. All money raised at this event will go towards a domestic violence shelter funded by the nonprofit organization. The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a golf cart, lunch and prizes. Beverages will also be available during game play and an awards ceremony and raffle will be held after. For more information or to register, call Diana Lytal at 681-2532.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Child Care Planning Council of Yuba and Sutter counties will host a virtual public hearing on early education and child care funding priorities at 10 a.m. To register for the meeting in advance, visit https://bit.ly/3uoJP26.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Safe Haven and Colusa County Behavioral Health will host their fourth annual Veterans Car Show in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A raffle will be held and tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call Paul Billeci at 812-5819 or email pbilleci@countyofcolusa.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
