TODAY
EVENTS
– The American Association of University Women’s 28th annual Garden Tour will be held at multiple locations throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. These self-guided tours will take a look at some of the area’s most beautiful gardens. Tickets for the Garden Tour cost $25 and can be purchased on the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the AAUW website. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
– The Americana Corvette Club will host a “Cruizin’ to Colusa” Car Show at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition to the car show, there will be live music, raffles and food trucks. An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. For more information or to register, call Kevin Ferguson at 408-499-3145.
– The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present a program about Stan Gelling, cartoonist, caricaturist, boxer, Veteran, hunter, and fisherman. He was a colorful well-known figure in the local community from the 1950s into the 1980s. Though employed as an advertising salesman by the Appeal-Democrat, his talent was shown in his cartoons with which he illustrated his Saturday “Making the Local Scene” column. Gelling’s work will be on display at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 10 a.m.
– The Marysville Info-Center will host their monthly “History Talks” event at 317 Fourth St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. This month’s talk will celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Month and will feature Asian music, art, entertainment, guest speaker Rajan Gill and samplings of ethnic cuisine. These monthly talks are sponsored by the Marysville Art Club to educate the public about art, culture and history. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host the annual Local Bounty Fundraiser Festival on the carnival lawn at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature food and drink made from local commodities, a kids zone, lawn games, a no-host bar, miniature golf and a celebrity dunk tank featuring local officials. Tickets cost $60 per person, $100 for a double or $120 for a family of four and can be purchased on the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s website or in person at the Farm Bureau office, 520 Market Street, Suite 1, Colusa. Children ages three and under will be admitted for free. For more information, call 530-458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
– The annual Bistro in the Buttes, presented by Family SOUP, will be held at the historic Howard House on J. Heier Farms, 2351 Sanders Road, Live Oak, starting at 5:30 p.m. For reservations, donations or more information, email ambers@familysoup.org, call 751-1925 or visit the Family SOUP at 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 106, Yuba City.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will host a “May Surprise” wine tasting event at the Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill St., Colusa, from noon until 3 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation and the event will include special cheeses, desserts, a souvenir glass and entry into the door prize raffle.
– The Garden Club of Colusa County will host a “May Surprise” plant sale under the pavilion at Will S. Green Park, 901 Parkhill St., Colusa, from 9 a.m. until noon.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge at 920 D St. in Marysville will hold a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are more than 20 vendors expected to participate. There will be a “hubby daycare” open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Real Estate Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
