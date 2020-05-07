The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with Tom Galvin, who runs the open mic poetry events and a workshop for songwriters, via Facebook at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. The public are encouraged to participate in this meeting via teleconference. People can call 1-916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278. The conference code is 401978. It’s asked that people mute their phone and they’re not speaking – but don’t put it on hold. People can comment during the public comment portion of the meeting or on a specific agenda item by texting 530-501-3309 with one’s name and the clerk will notify the chair. It’s asked that you wait for the chair to recognize you before speaking and remember to unmute your phone.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be an “Air Force Salutes Flyover” from the Beale Air Force Base 9th Reconnaissance Wing throughout northern California. Takeoff from the base will be at noon. At 12:10 p.m., they are scheduled to fly over Sutter Urgent Care in Yuba City and Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville. For more information, visit www.beale.af.mil or the Beale Air Force Base Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.