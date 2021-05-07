The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Safe Haven and Colusa County Behavioral Health will host their fourth annual Veterans Car Show in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A raffle will be held and tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call Paul Billeci at 812-5819 or email pbilleci@countyofcolusa.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a hospitality job fair from 2-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3xwtyds.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
