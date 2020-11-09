The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest Aaron Burks at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Burks has spent time in the Navy and Army and is a professional artist working on a project called “Sleeping Giants, Pearl Harbor Survivors.”
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available – facial coverings are required to be worn in public gatherings due to COVID-19. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Reclamation district No. 1660 will have a meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Veterans Day Pop-Up event from 3-7 p.m. at YSAC, 624 E St., Marysville. The event will feature Chris Thompson, ceramist, and fine artist Aaron Burks along with other veteran artists who will share their artistic talent with the public. Burks will give a short talk at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Burrows Theater. The pop-up event will follow safety and social distancing practices. Refreshments will be served in the courtyard.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be open on Veterans Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all that attend. The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville.
– The American Legion Post 807 will host a flag retirement and barbecue at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Linda, starting at 1 p.m. This event will be held outdoors and all social distancing practices are encouraged. Donations will be collected during the event to benefit the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. For more information, contact the American Legion at 748-6989.
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 244 will host an inaugural Veterans Day golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the four person scramble starts at 11 a.m. Registration costs $100 per player and includes a golf cart and green fees. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa VFW and the veterans they help throughout the year. For more information, call Joe Bowers at 845-1846.
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will include the annual reading of the names including on the seven tribute walls located at the park. For more information, call 405-6322.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Elks Lodge has canceled their annual Veterans Day pancake breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED: The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)