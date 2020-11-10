The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Veterans Day Pop-Up event from 3-7 p.m. at YSAC, 624 E St., Marysville. The event will feature Chris Thompson, ceramist, and fine artist Aaron Burks along with other veteran artists who will share their artistic talent with the public. Burks will give a short talk at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Burrows Theater. The pop-up event will follow safety and social distancing practices. Refreshments will be served in the courtyard.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be open on Veterans Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all that attend. The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville.
– The American Legion Post 807 will host a flag retirement and barbecue at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Linda, starting at 1 p.m. This event will be held outdoors and all social distancing practices are encouraged. Donations will be collected during the event to benefit the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. For more information, contact the American Legion at 748-6989.
– The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will host a Military Appreciation Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. The ceremony will include a color guard presentation, the National Anthem, remarks from a representative from Beale Air Force Base and more. The ceremony will kick off a day-long celebration of veterans as part of the property’s Rock Star Salute program, which offers exclusive perks for military members year-round. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.
– Colusa Veterans of Foriegn War Post 244 will host an inaugural Veterans Day golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the four person scramble starts at 11 a.m. Registration costs $100 per player and includes a golf cart and green fees. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa VFW and the veterans they help throughout the year. For more information, call Joe Bowers at 845-1846.
– Colusa Veterans of Foriegn War Post 2441will host a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will include the annual reading of the names including on the seven tribute walls located at the park. For more information, call 405-6322.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Elks Lodge has canceled their annual Veterans Day pancake breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED: The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED: The annual Gridley-Biggs Veterans Day Musical Tribute has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Community members interested in supporting veterans and active troops are encouraged to tune into a free livestream concert of the USAF Band of the West beginning at 5 p.m. at https://youtu.be/J4rvfN6EQNg.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. People can call into the meeting by dialing 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 991 7627 1365. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)