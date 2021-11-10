TODAY
EVENTS
– The 18th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Parade will be held on D Street in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Supporting our troops: Past, present and future.” For more information, call Cindy Verrill at 701-7349.
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor the local veterans recognized on the eight tribute walls they have constructed at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa. For more information, call Dennis Sanders at 913-5017.
– A Veterans Day event will be held at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market St., Stonyford, to honor all that have served in the armed forces. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon with the Colusa County Veterans presentation of the flag, taps and a rifle volley. The Stonyford Museum’s Youth Club will also sing “America the Beautiful.” For more information, call Penne Arbanasin at 530-963-3534.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito Vector Control District Board meeting has been canceled due to the Veterans Day holiday.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)