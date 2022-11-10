TODAY
EVENTS – Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “A Marine Story” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a readers’ theater performance of letters home from service members on the front lines on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. Through their words, we see them as more than just soldiers, but as parents, siblings, a child, a spouse, a fiancé, or best friend expressing their hopes, fears and love. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– In honor of Veterans Day, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a special gallery reception featuring the work of three local veterans turned professional artists after their time in service at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Featured veteran artists Aaron Burks and Bert Johnson, both visual artists, and ceramist Drew Sallee will have works on display alongside visual artists Theater Gallery anchor artists, George Unpingco, Dude Green, and Jesse Harris. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 19th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Parade will be held on D Street in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The parade is held each year to honor all past and present Veterans who have honorably served our country. For more information, call Cindy Verrill at 530-701-7349.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Holiday Craft Fair will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will include more than 20 local vendors and admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– The Center Stage Theater Company will host a workshop at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. Whether you are new to theater or just ready to brush up some skills, these workshops will give you the tools, knowledge, and experience to make you a better actor. Topics will include
everything from auditioning to choreography and this month, theater history and superstitions. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sutter Future Farmers of America chapter will host a pheasant hunters fundraiser breakfast in the cafeteria at Sutter High School, 2665 Acacia Avenue, Sutter, from 6-10 a.m. Tickets cost $5 and include a ticket for the door prize drawing and a breakfast of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs. Beverages will also be available.
– Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8208.