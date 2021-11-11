TODAY
– The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society will host the 29th annual Festival of Gems & Minerals in Franklin Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature a raffle, a silent auction, door prizes in addition to several food and product vendors. Tickets cost $2 and children 12 and under are free.
– Veterans Chris Thompson and Aaron Burks will be exhibiting their artwork in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 2-4 p.m. Chris will show his fabulous ceramics and Aaron will be displaying his portraits of “Sleeping Giants,” drawings and paintings of living Pearl Harbor Survivors. His artwork depicts them in 1942 and what they look like now. Aaron will also talk about his project during the reception.
– The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
– Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208.
– “Tooth Fairy Day,” a free children’s dental fair, will be held outside the Sutter County Public Health building, 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 1-4 p.m.
– The city of Colusa and the Colusa Firefighters Association will co-host the inaugural Holiday with Friends vendor and craft fair on Eighth and Main streets in Colusa, starting at 4 p.m.
– The third annual Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival will be held at Ellis Lake in Marysville to celebrate life and remember those who passed away, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be a vendor fair and food available on site. For more information, call 916-895-4911.
– A holiday bazaar will be held in the Main Hall of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
– A “Breakfast with Santa” event will be held in Palmer Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. Breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee, milk and hot chocolate, costs $7 for those seven years of age or older and $5 for children ages 11 and under. Photo opportunities with Santa will also be available for an additional cost. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
