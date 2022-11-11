SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Holiday Craft Fair will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will include more than 20 local vendors and admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– The Center Stage Theater Company will host a workshop at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. Whether you are new to theater or just ready to brush up some skills, these workshops will give you the tools, knowledge, and experience to make you a better actor. Topics will include
everything from auditioning to choreography and this month, theater history and superstitions. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sutter Future Farmers of America chapter will host a pheasant hunters fundraiser breakfast in the cafeteria at Sutter High School, 2665 Acacia Avenue, Sutter, from 6-10 a.m. Tickets cost $5 and include a ticket for the door prize drawing and a breakfast of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs. Beverages will also be available.
– Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8208.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Holiday Craft Fair will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will include more than 20 local vendors and admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– The Reel Book Society, a book and film club for movie and book lovers, uses a discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Nappily Ever After Book 1” by Trisha R. Thomas. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Nov. 28. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project will host a purpose workshop at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. Guest speakers will include Anastasia Allen, Colusa County Ag Commissioner, and Matt Barr, field claims manager of the NAU Country western branch. Coffee and pastries will be provided by George Petersen Insurance. Admission costs $25 for non-members and CCFB members can attend for free. For more information or to RSVP, contact Monica Sankey at 530-458-5130 or email monica@coluswafarmbureau.com. Reservations will be accepted through Nov. 11.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.