TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society will host the 29th annual Festival of Gems & Minerals in Franklin Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature a raffle, a silent auction, door prizes in addition to several food and product vendors. Tickets cost $2 and children 12 and under are free.
– Veterans Chris Thompson and Aaron Burks will be exhibiting their artwork in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 2-4 p.m. Chris will show his fabulous ceramics and Aaron will be displaying his portraits of “Sleeping Giants,” drawings and paintings of living Pearl Harbor Survivors. His artwork depicts them in 1942 and what they look like now. Aaron will also talk about his project during the reception.
– The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
– Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208.
– “Tooth Fairy Day,” a free children’s dental fair, will be held outside the Sutter County Public Health building, 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 1-4 p.m.
– The city of Colusa and the Colusa Firefighters Association will co-host the inaugural Holiday with Friends vendor and craft fair on Eighth and Main streets in Colusa, starting at 4 p.m.
– The third annual Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival will be held at Ellis Lake in Marysville to celebrate life and remember those who passed away, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be a vendor fair and food available on site. For more information, call 916-895-4911.
– A holiday bazaar will be held in the Main Hall of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
– A “Breakfast with Santa” event will be held in Palmer Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. Breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee, milk and hot chocolate, costs $7 for those seven years of age or older and $5 for children ages 11 and under. Photo opportunities with Santa will also be available for an additional cost. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “The Princess Bride.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– A holiday bazaar will be held in the Main Hall of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District’s Governing Board will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $16 per person and reservations are required. The guest speaker will be Yuba College teacher Neelam Canto-Lugo. She will give a history of her background and information on her travels and training. For more information, call 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Aaron Burks, Veteran Artist who will be talking about his Sleeping Giants project highlighting through art.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
