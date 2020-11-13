The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hoblit Chevrolet, 315 Market St., Colusa. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a pop-up art exhibit for those who miss the Veterans Day event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at YSAC, 624 E St., Marysville. This is a chance to take a look at the artwork displayed throughout Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s facility before it’s gone. Social distancing practices will be in effect.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours and is limited to 30 participants. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– The second annual Lotus Moon Lantern Festival will be held at Ellis Lake in Marysville to celebrate life and remember those who passed away, starting at 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and stay socially distant from other participating parties. Lotus Moon will be supplying hand sanitizer and masks in each lantern kit. For more information call 916-895-4911.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Every Gone Opportunity clothing will offer free haircuts, food and water for those in need from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 818 Fifth St., Marysville. They will also be hosting a donation drive to collect turkeys and non-perishable food items for those in need in the Yuba-Sutter area. For more information, email ego.foundation530@gmail.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. People can call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 933 2895 1366. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Countywide Oversight Board will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to view the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents that have lost their child at any age from any cause, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Williams Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– There will be a live, drive-in concert featuring For King & Country, a Christian-pop duo, at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold on a per-car basis and there is a limit of six people per car. The event will be at the former Kmart parking lot, 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City, and gates will open at 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Iw15zA.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference or submit comments by email. However, seating is available in the council chambers and the Sutter Room as appropriate. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting virtually or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a special meeting at noon. For more information on how to join the teleconference meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
