TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Aaron Burks, Veteran Artist who will be talking about his Sleeping Giants project highlighting through art.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Water Works District No. 1 will hold a meeting in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-749-7841.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the Live Oak Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a special meeting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/478yzezz.
– The Countywide Oversight Board for the County of Sutter will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– An Alzheimer’s Disease support group will meet in the fireside room at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Forth and Jay streets, Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meeting will help attendees better understand their caregiving role while helping to prepare them for future challenges and provide coping mechanisms for dealing with stress and emotional fatigue. This meeting will include a discussion with guest speaker Becky Robinson, who will provide information, education, referrals, care consultations and support services for families coping with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. Anyone interested in attending is welcome. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
