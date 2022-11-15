TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Office of Education will host a McKinney Vento and Foster Youth 101 workshop, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-473-1350 or email preventionservices@ccoe.net.
– Local artist and Yuba College Art Professor Emerita Sara Sealander will host a gallery talk to discuss her newest drawings of trash at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 624 E Street, Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. At least 45 of these works will be on display in addition to a few ceramic pieces and some plastic surprises from the 1980s. Sealander will also be sharing about her art and journey during this post COVID-19 period and the effect the pandemic had on her artwork. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Union High School District Board meeting has been canceled. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's poet-in-residence, will host Poetry Square, an event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. New bicycles will be given out to those that have signed up prior to the event and are present when their name is called. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The Sutter United Methodist Church, 7751 South Butte Road, Sutter, will host their annual Drive Thru Turkey Dinner from 3-7 p.m. The dinner will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry, dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. The feast is free but donations are welcome to help offset the cost. For more information, contact Sarah Pryor at 530-755-0702 or Pastor Bill Oxarart at 530-755-0150.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Dec. 1, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board will hold a special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a study season in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agendas, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting , starting at 5:45 p.m. followed by a regular meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how we are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
NOTICES
– Reservations for the free Thanksgiving feast, scheduled to take place in the dining room at Mount Olive Baptist Church, McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, Monday, Nov. 21 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. are needed by Nov. 17. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-741-8002.