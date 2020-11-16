The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Williams Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest Sara Sealander, a college educator and local artist, at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. She will be talking about her art and journey during the pandemic and the effect it has had on her artwork.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference or submit comments by email. However, seating is available in the council chambers and the Sutter Room as appropriate. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting virtually or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a special meeting at noon. For more information on how to join the teleconference meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. at Dunkin’, 1040 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– There will be a Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Building 2425, Beale AFB. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Managing Weeds in Grasslands and Rangeland in the Context of Fire in California webinar from 9 a.m.-noon. The latest information on weed control and fire will be presented during the webinar. The cost is $20 and people can register at http://ucanr.edu/managingweedswebinar. For more information, email Whitney Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.ed.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the meeting agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
