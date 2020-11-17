The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. at Dunkin’, 1040 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– There will be a Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Building 2425, Beale AFB. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Managing Weeds in Grasslands and Rangeland in the Context of Fire in California webinar from 9 a.m.-noon. The latest information on weed control and fire will be presented during the webinar. The cost is $20 and people can register at http://ucanr.edu/managingweedswebinar. For more information, email Whitney Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.ed.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the meeting agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. Brown’s Gas Company, 124 Sixth St., Marysville. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page. The event will feature special guests Leonard Germinara, Chella Courington and Tom Galvin.
– There will be a Marysville High School Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from noon-4 p.m. in the gym, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– CANCELED: The ninth annual donation station and chili cook-off supporting REST (Regional Emergency Shelter Team) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercares.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School district will meet at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.opud.org.