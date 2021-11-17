TODAY
EVENTS
– Non-professional, emerging artists that would like to be featured in Yuba Sutter Arts’ December fine art exhibition at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, must drop off their artwork Nov. 18 or Nov. 19 between 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Each artist can submit up to four pieces to show. All art must be framed and/or matted. The only fee involved is a $25 Artist Membership Fee and scholarships are available if needed. Artists must be willing to have their work displayed Dec. 1-17 and participate in a “Meet the Artists’ Reception” on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2-4 p.m. For more information, call 742-2782 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org. Organizers ask that jpegs of the artwork you wish to display along with your contact information be included in the email.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a vintage collectors exhibit at their gallery, 151 Fifth St., Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. Vintage items from local collectors will be on display and light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available. For more information, call 458-2222 or email ccaccolusa@gmail.com.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main St., Colusa. Guest speakers will include Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher. Coffee and pastries will be served from 9-10 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or to register, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Colusa-Sutter-Yuba Vegetable Crops Program will host a grower meeting next week to provide information about Beet Curly Top Virus in Northern California at the UCCE Colusa office, located at 100 Sunrise Blvd., Colusa, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Space is limited so organizers recommend registering early. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/db3saf2w. For more information, contact the UCCE Colusa Office at 530-458-0570 or email Area Vegetable Crops Advisor Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.
– The 96th annual Sutter United Methodist Church turkey dinner will be held as a drive-thru event from 2-7 p.m. at the church located at 7751 South Butte Road, Sutter. A $10 donation for an adult dinner and $5 donation for a child’s dinner is recommended and meals include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, rolls and pumpkin pie for dessert. For more information, call Pastor Bill Oxarart at 530 755-0150 or Sarah Pryor at 530-632-8817.
– The California State Lottery Commission will hold a virtual public meeting, starting at 10 a.m. The public is able to participate by calling 916-306-8465 and entering conference ID: 169 164 17#. To view the agenda, visit https://www.calottery.com/about-us/lottery-commission. For more information or assistance, call 916-822-8110.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327, ext. 202.
– The Williams Unified School District will hold a meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th Ave., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito Vector Control District will hold a special meeting at 701 Bogue Road, Yuba City, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 530 674-5456.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to the meeting link and password, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a meeting in the LOUSD boardroom, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold a breakfast meeting at Denny’s, 630 10th St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democrats Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the Zoom link, email Joene Tranter at jtranter1463@comcast.net.
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a luncheon meeting in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Admission to the buffet luncheon costs $17 and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call Secretary Chary Dunn at 530-632-1245.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The 40th Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
– The 10th annual Christmas Boutique, sponsored by Chapter LS, P.E.O. Sisterhood, will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, from 5-8 p.m. All proceeds go to the Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarships. The non-profit organization provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to women.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
