TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The 41st annual Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 4-8 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 35th annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call 458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday vendor fair and open house at the chamber office, 1300 Franklin Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Meet, shop and support Yuba-Sutter small businesses while touring the chamber office. Hot drinks and morning pastries will be provided. For more information, call Kristen Perry at 530-743-6501 or email kperry@yubasutterchamber.com.
– The Family Water Alliance will host the 31st annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a Cajun dinner, an auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8726.
– Freedom Home Health and Hospice Care Services Inc. will host a turkey drive at the facility, located at 519 D Street Suite A, Marysville, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Members of Adventist Health and Rideout and the Moose Lodge will also be on hand to help out. For more information, call 530-742-4800 extension 205.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker is Molly Bloom, director and curator at the Sutter County Museum, who will discuss current happenings at the museum. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or call Artis Buerki at 530-632-7052.