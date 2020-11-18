The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. Brown’s Gas Company, 124 Sixth St., Marysville. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page. The event will feature special guests Leonard Germinara, Chella Courington and Tom Galvin.
– There will be a Marysville High School Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from noon-4 p.m. in the gym, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– CANCELED: The ninth annual donation station and chili cook-off supporting REST (Regional Emergency Shelter Team) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercares.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School district will meet at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. Rush Personnel Services, 650 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Lotus Moon is hosting a turkey giveaway for those in need from 5-9 p.m. at 529 Fifth St., Marysville. Turkeys will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. People must be 18 or older (with identification) and only one turkey per person/household. For more information, visit the Lotus Moon Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LS Holiday Boutique has been canceled this year.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
