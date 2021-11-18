TODAY
EVENTS
– Non-professional, emerging artists that would like to be featured in Yuba Sutter Arts’ December fine art exhibition at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, must drop off their artwork Nov. 18 or Nov. 19 between 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Each artist can submit up to four pieces to show. All art must be framed and/or matted. The only fee involved is a $25 Artist Membership Fee and scholarships are available if needed. Artists must be willing to have their work displayed Dec. 1-17 and participate in a “Meet the Artists’ Reception” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m. For more information, call 742-2782 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org. Organizers ask that jpegs of the artwork you wish to display along with your contact information be included in the email.
– The 40th Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
– The 10th annual Christmas Boutique, sponsored by Chapter LS, P.E.O. Sisterhood, will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, from 5-8 p.m. All proceeds go to the Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarships. The non-profit organization provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to women.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 40th Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
– The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 34th annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call 458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.
– The Family Water Alliance will host the 30th annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a Cajun dinner, available for din-in or take out, an auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8726.
– The 10th annual Christmas Boutique, sponsored by Chapter LS, P.E.O. Sisterhood, will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarships. The non-profit organization provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to women.
– The Good Seed Church will host an early Thanksgiving dinner at San Brannan Park, 810 Gray Ave., Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m. The meal will be served at no cost to the community. Donations of turkey or ham can be dropped off at Porky’s BBQ, 1190 Bridge St., Yuba City. Volunteers are also welcome. For more information, call 530-300-6402.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. pandemic. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee and tea. Admission costs $20 and is payable at the door. For more information, email gdcaryl@yahoo.com.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)