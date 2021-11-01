TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by its regularly-scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Yuba County Board Meeting Room at the Yuba County Government Center Board Chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 530-741-5007.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Yuba-Sutter is having its monthly meeting and breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo for “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world, starting at 5 p.m. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a virtual meeting starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call 530-749-4961.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)