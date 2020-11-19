The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com
TODAY
EVENTS
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. Rush Personnel Services, 650 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Lotus Moon is hosting a turkey giveaway for those in need from 5-9 p.m. at 529 Fifth St., Marysville. Turkeys will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. People must be 18 or older (with identification) and only one turkey per person/household. For more information, visit the Lotus Moon Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LS Holiday Boutique has been canceled this year.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley Auto Body, 727 Sutter St., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner at Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market St., Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. A free, home cooked dinner will be served and all are welcome to attend.
– Family Water Alliance will host their annual “Hot Cajun Nights,” at St. Bernadette Hall, 741 Ware Ave., Colusa, starting at 3 p.m. This year the dinner will be a drive-through event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The to-go meal includes Dirty Rice, tri tip, chicken, coleslaw and cornbread. Dessert will be available for purchase and there will also be a raffle. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8726.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: Felipe Esparza’s performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed until Friday, June 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED: The annual Holiday Craft Fairs held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
