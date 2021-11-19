TODAY
EVENTS
– The 40th Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
– The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 34th annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call 458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.
– The Family Water Alliance will host the 30th annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a Cajun dinner, available for din-in or take out, an auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8726.
– The 10th annual Christmas Boutique, sponsored by Chapter LS, P.E.O. Sisterhood, will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarships. The non-profit organization provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to women.
– The Good Seed Church will host an early Thanksgiving dinner at Sam Brannan Park, 810 Gray Ave., Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m. The meal will be served at no cost to the community. Donations of turkey or ham can be dropped off at Porky’s BBQ, 1190 Bridge Street, Yuba City. Volunteers are also welcome. For more information, call 530-300-6402.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. pandemic. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee and tea. Admission costs $20 and is payable at the door. For more information, email gdcaryl@yahoo.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music.
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “The Princess Bride.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the Zoom link, email Joene Tranter at jtranter1463@comcast.net.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
