CLOSURES
– Yuba City Hall will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The city’s police and fire services will remain at full staffing during the Thanksgiving closure. City Hall will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley Auto Body, 727 Sutter St., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner at Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. A free, home cooked dinner will be served and all are welcome to attend.
– Family Water Alliance will host their annual “Hot Cajun Nights,” at St. Bernadette Hall, 741 Ware Avenue, Colusa, starting at 3 p.m. This year the dinner will be a drive-through event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The to-go meal includes Dirty Rice, tri tip, chicken, coleslaw and cornbread. Dessert will be available for purchase and there will also be a raffle. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8726.
– CANCELED: The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LS Holiday Boutique has been canceled this year.
– POSTPONED: Felipe Esparza’s performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed until Friday, June 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED: The annual Holiday Craft Fairs held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Art Radio Today, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Stoney Meager at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Meager is an entrepreneur and wears many hats including nature photographer, real estate photographer, comedian and fishing show host.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Dec. 15.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
