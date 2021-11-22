TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Lumberjack’s Restaurant, 1025 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Elks Lodge #783 will host the 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the lodge, 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The meal is available at no cost to the community. For more information, call the Marysville Elks Lodge at 530-743-5143 or 530-645-8652.
– Hands of Hope will host a free Thanksgiving lunch pick-up for those in need from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The free curbside meal, which will include a full thanksgiving meal, will be available at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Fourth and Jay streets, Colusa. For more information or to volunteer or donate, call Robin Rouch at 530-635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host the fifth annual Williams Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be available for dine in or take out. The meals were made possible by the generous support of Granzella’s and the Colusa Medical Center.
