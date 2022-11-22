WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Lumberjack’s Restaurant, 1025 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the lodge, 920 D Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year, the feast is being dedicated to Paul Holck, who passed away in September. Dinners will also be available for those that are elderly or homebound from 8-10 a.m. For more information or to volunteer, call Kassie Holck at 530-645-8652. To request a home delivered meal, call Mary Jones at 530-315-2410.
– A Hand Up will host a free Thanksgiving lunch pick-up for those in need from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The free curbside meal, which will include a full thanksgiving meal, will be available at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Fourth and Jay Streets, Colusa. For more information or to volunteer or donate, call Robin Rouch at 530-635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host the sixth annual Williams Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be available for dine in or take out. The meals were made possible by the generous support of the Colusa County Ministerial Association and the Colusa Medical Center.