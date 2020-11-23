The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Yuba City Hall will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The city’s police and fire services will remain at full staffing during the Thanksgiving closure. City Hall will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Dec. 15.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Bethel AME Church will be offering free Thanksgiving meals to those in need from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
