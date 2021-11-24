TODAY
– The Marysville Elks Lodge #783 will host the 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the lodge, 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The meal is available at no cost to the community. For more information, call the Marysville Elks Lodge at 530-743-5143 or 530-645-8652.
– Hands of Hope will host a free Thanksgiving lunch pick-up for those in need from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The free curbside meal, which will include a full thanksgiving meal, will be available at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Fourth and Jay streets, Colusa. For more information or to volunteer or donate, call Robin Rouch at 530-635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host the fifth annual Williams Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be available for dine in or take out. The meals were made possible by the generous support of Granzella’s and the Colusa Medical Center.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
