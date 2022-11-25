TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Season of Giving 3: Here we go again” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host their annual Hometown Christmas event at 190096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will include crafts, food, carolers, wandering minstrels and more. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event go towards helping support the Museum and Gold Trader Flat interpretive village. Membership and volunteer information will also be available at the entrance for those that are interested. For more information, call 530-675-1025.
– CANCELED: “Solo Sessions,” hosted by Tom Galvin, has been canceled.
– A bingo night will be held at the Sutter County Masonic Center, 501 Second Street, Yuba City, from 1-4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to winners, including the grand prize of a recliner chair. Snacks, cold drinks and coffee will be provided. All proceeds from the event will benefit Casa de Esperanza.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the annual Arbuckle Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be available.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive at 735 Ware Street, Colusa, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 530-893-5433 or visit www.vitalant.org.