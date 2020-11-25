The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICE
– Due to the early publication deadline, some events – such as the Marysville Christmas Parade, Yuba City Christmas Stroll and Christmas Tyme in Colusa – listed in the “Holiday Guide” inside this edition have since been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Follow the Appeal’s Calendar of Events to see what will still take place.
CLOSURES
– Most federal, state and local government offices, banks and many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving Day. There will be no postal service.
– The Appeal-Democrat plans to have all its employees take the holiday off. Their offices at 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, will be closed all day Thursday; open by appointment only on Friday. Staff members will use a schedule of early production deadlines for products, but delivery times will remain unchanged. The Thursday Appeal will be printed several hours early Wednesday evening. The Friday morning Appeal will be printed late Wednesday night.
– Yuba City Hall will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The city’s police and fire services will remain at full staffing during the Thanksgiving closure. City Hall will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
TODAY
COMMUNITY MEALS
– There will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner served at 202 D St., Marysville. The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter Corps, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter and more are joining forces to make sure people have access to a Thanksgiving Day meal. Curbside pick up will be available form 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Delivery is available for those who need it. To request delivery, call 645-2003. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Food Bank Facebook page.
– A Hand Up will be serving meals via curbside pickup at the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, on the corner of Fourth and Jay Streets in Colusa, from 11:30 a.m. until noon. For more information, call Robin Rauch at 635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host their fourth annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-4 p.m. A turkey meal, featuring food from Granzella’s, and served with all the fixings and pie will be available for dine in or take out. For more information, call 473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host an inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the LaVanche Hursh Park gazebo, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle from 6-7 p.m. In addition to lighting the town Christmas tree for the first time this holiday season, there will also be hot cocoa, candy canes and caroling. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)