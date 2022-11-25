TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Season of Giving 3: Here we go again” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host their annual Hometown Christmas event at 190096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will include crafts, food, carolers, wandering minstrels and more. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event go towards helping support the Museum and Gold Trader Flat interpretive village. Membership and volunteer information will also be available at the entrance for those that are interested. For more information, call 530-675-1025.
– CANCELED: “Solo Sessions,” hosted by Tom Galvin, has been canceled.
– A bingo night will be held at the Sutter County Masonic Center, 501 Second Street, Yuba City, from 1-4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to winners, including the grand prize of a recliner chair. Snacks, cold drinks and coffee will be provided. All proceeds from the event will benefit Casa de Esperanza.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the annual Arbuckle Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be available.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive at 735 Ware Street, Colusa, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 530-893-5433 or visit www.vitalant.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A blood drive will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, from 9 a.m. until noon. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 530-893-5433 or visit www.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a meeting in the board chambers, 1970 Ninth Street, Olivehurst, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.