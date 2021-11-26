TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
–Impalas Car Club of Yuba City is holding a Christmas Toy Drive at the Midtown Grill parking lot, 747 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can drop off unwrapped toys that will be wrapped and donated to families from the Western Farm Workers Association.
– The annual Mayor’s Lighting of the Marysville Christmas Tree ceremony will be held at the park on Third and D streets in Marysville, starting at 5 p.m.
– An Elf-Con Pub Crawl will begin at 6 p.m. and will include stops at the Silver Dollar Saloon, the Cortez Room, the Wood Butcher and Stassi’s Fourth Ward Tavern. For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402.
– The Yuba Feather River Museum will host a “Hometown Christmas” event at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The event will include a vendor fair, carolers, hot spiced cider and food, characters in costume, lambs and burros by the manger and Father Christmas himself will make an appearance. Admission is free but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Museum and Gold Trader Flat interpretive village. For more information, call 530-675-1025.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting starting at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org/.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
