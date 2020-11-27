The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Santa Claus will arrive at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, at noon. People can meet outside the main entrance near Verizon Wireless and watch as Santa is escorted by the Yuba City Police and Fire departments with lights and sirens to welcome Santa to the marketplace. After arrival, people can parade along with Santa as he makes the trip to his holiday lodge located near the food court across from Free Time Java. The arrival will be followed by performances from Riley’s Cheer Academy and Riley’s Gymnastics Academy. Photo opportunities will be available and there will be room for spacing in line. It’s also asked that people wear facial coverings (they can be removed for photos). For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Tom Galvin will host a songwriter workshop for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft at 1 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/95715335258
– The Farmer’s Daughter, in conjunction with the Colon Cancer Coalition, will host a virtual 5K run to raise money and awareness for colon cancer and remember Colusa County native Laurel Ash Stevens on what would have been her 38th birthday. Participants are asked to join The Farmer’s Daughter via Facebook Live at 9 a.m. while they run from their location of choice. Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children and can be completed at https://one.bidpal.net/farmersdaughter/welcome. For more information, visit The Farmer’s Daughter Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Knights of Columbus #2145 Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Old Parish Hall, 335 Oak St., Colusa. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guests Tina Linville, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin.
– Officials from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department will speak at a virtual Plumas Lake Town Hall from 6-7 p.m. to discuss public safety topics including current crime trends, what residents can do to avoid being the victim of a crime, the importance of reporting crimes and suspicious activities, how to start a neighborhood watch and more. To join the online event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86424837869?pwd=V00zS2ZERWgxazZqMzNYeWwzSlVIdz09.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference or submit comments by email. However, seating is available in the council chambers and the Sutter Room as appropriate. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting virtually or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)