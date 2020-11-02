The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature the entire Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture group at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. They will talk about things coming up in November at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
– The Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City is planning a march in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment from noon-1 p.m. The event will see participants march from Hometown Lenders along Stabler Lane to the Sutter County Museum, less than a mile away. Those interested in attending are asked to meet in front of Hometown Lenders, 1210 Stabler Lane, Yuba City. For more information, visit www.mysoroptimist.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agendas, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– Reclamation District No. 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian. Face masks will be required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Arts Educator Leadership Conversation will take place at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. People can learn about the challenges of teaching art during a regular year as well as during the pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are required in public gatherings. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will have a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. For more information on how to view the virtual meeting, visit wwwliveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
